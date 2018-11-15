Notice to Creditors

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara Marie Schmid (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of November 2018.
Shannon M. Hignite,
Administrator CTA
7900 Hebron Church Road
Garner, N.C. 27259
November 15, 20, 29, December 6, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lynn Littleton Dunlea aka Mary Lynnwood Littleton Dunlea (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of
February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the
undersigned.
This is the 15th day of November 2018.
Anne White Godwin,
Executor
3316 Old Saybrook Ct. Raleigh, N.C. 27612
November 15, 20, 29, December 6, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert T. Poindexter, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of November 2018.
Claudia P. Mason, Executor
113 Batten Pond Road
Selma, N.C. 27756
November 15, 20, 29, December 6, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Winifred L. Schneider (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 15th day of November 2018.
Kimberly Bryan, Executor
6217 Orange Street
Castle Hayne, N.C. 28429
November 15, 20, 29, December 6, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary
Peterson Lennon (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of
February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of November 2018.
Clarice Willoughby,
Executor
2107 Red Hill Church Road Dunn, N.C. 28334
November 8, 15, 20, 29, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of William F. Powers, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Co-Executors at 5118 Masonboro
Harbour Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409, on or before
February 8, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 8th day of
November, 2018.
Maureen Fineman and Kevin Griffin
Co-Executors of the
Estate of William F.
Powers
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
November 8, 15, 20, 29, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert H. Goslee, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to Katherine S.
Goslee, 4316 Aftonshire Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28412, on or before the 4th day of February, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 1st day of
November, 2018.
Katherine S. Goslee and Franklin E. Martin,
Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert H. Goslee
November 1, 8, 15, 20, 2018
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Michael Richard Barnhill (Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to
present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of
October 2018.
Ronnie Kennedy,
Administrator
1623 Kennedy Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
October 25, November 1, 8,15, 2018