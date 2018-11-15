Notice to Creditors

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara Marie Schmid (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 15th day of November 2018.

Shannon M. Hignite,

Administrator CTA

7900 Hebron Church Road

Garner, N.C. 27259

November 15, 20, 29, December 6, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lynn Littleton Dunlea aka Mary Lynnwood Littleton Dunlea (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 14th day of

February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the

undersigned.

This is the 15th day of November 2018.

Anne White Godwin,

Executor

3316 Old Saybrook Ct. Raleigh, N.C. 27612

November 15, 20, 29, December 6, 2018

