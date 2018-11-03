Police officers ball tonight in Wrightsville Beach

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department’s Recreation and Benevolent Association is hosting their 40th annual Police Officers Ball on Saturday, Nov. 3. The event, held at the Holiday Inn in Wrightsville Beach, raises money to assist officers and their families in the event of an injury or line of duty death, as well as supporting various community and officer-hosted events. The event is at 6 p.m.
