Street Turkeys of Wilmington food drive this Wednesday

The Tenth Annual Street Turkeys of Wilmington will take place on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. This project is designed to re-stock the shelves of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington. Our Food Bank provides food and supplies for over 90 area food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and group homes.

During the holidays, the Food Bank’s inventory will be greatly depleted, making it extremely challenging to provide adequate amounts of food and supplies for local agencies and groups. In the four counties served by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina at Wilmington, 72,070 individuals live in food-insecure households: 19,830 are children, and 6,294 seniors (65 and older) live at or below the poverty level.

If you would like to help support our local Food Bank, please come out to The Landing at 530 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach on Wednesday, November 21st from 7:00 am-7:00 pm and drop off one or more of the items listed below. For your convenience, additional donations may be made that same day from 11:30 am-6:30 pm at the following Harris Teeter locations: Lumina Commons (1940 Eastwood Road, Wilmington), Mayfaire Community Center (6805 Parker Farm Road, Wilmington), Hanover Center (3501 Oleander Drive, Wilmington) and Oak Landing Shopping Center (8260 Market Street, Porter’s Neck). If you will be unable to attend our event, you can participate in the Virtual Food Drive on-line through a link on our website. All donations are tax deductible.