Foreclosures

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

File No. 18-SP-376

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the Declaration recorded in Book 1555 at Page 957, New Hanover County Register of Deeds, and the provisions of Chapter 47F of the North Carolina General Statutes, and because of the Respondents’ failure to pay assessments duly assessed by Porters Neck Homeowners Association, Inc. (“Association”) as shown by the Claim of Lien for Assessments filed on June 10, 2016, File No. 16-M-702, in the Office of the New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court, and pursuant to an Order Allowing Foreclosure of Claim of Lien for Assessments entered by the New Hanover County Clerk of Court on November 7, 2018, the undersigned Trustee will expose for public sale at auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January 2019 at the Courthouse door, New Hanover County Judicial Building, 316 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, the following property (including any improvements thereon) located in New Hanover County, North Carolina:

BEING all of Lot 27 of Hunters Green, Phase II, at Porters Neck Plantation as the same is shown on a map thereof entitled “Final Plat of Hunters Green Phase II at Porters Neck Plantation,” recorded October 19, 1995, in Map Book 35, at Page 133, of the New Hanover County Registry, reference to which is hereby made for a more particular description.

Also commonly known as 637 Wild Dunes Circle, Wilmington, North

Carolina 28411.

The record owners of the above-described real property as reflected by the records of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds ten (10) days prior to posting the Notice are

Christopher M. Goggin and Christine A. Goggin.

The above-described property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS,” and is subject to any and all superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens, judgments, unpaid taxes, easements, conditions, restrictions, and other matters of record.

The successful bidder will be required to deposit with the Trustee immediately upon the conclusion of the sale a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Trustee tenders a deed for the property. If for any reason the Trustee does not tender a deed for the property, the successful bidder’s sole remedy shall be a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale involves residential property with less than fifteen (15) units, you are hereby notified of the following:

(a) An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the North Carolina General Statutes in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the Notice of Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of the termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least ten (10) days, but not more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. THE UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 26th day of November 2018.

Bonnie M. Braudway,

Trustee N. C. State Bar No. 35183

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS & GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891; Ext. 217

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: bmb@mwglaw.com

Published: December 27, 2018, and January 3, 2019