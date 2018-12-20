NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley R. Frey, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 22nd day of March, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of December, 2018.

LeeAnn LaSure, Executor of the Estate of Shirley R. Frey

Lauren Page

Fox Rothschild LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

December 20, 27, 2018, January 3, 10, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Clerk of Superior Court

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Estate File # 18-E-1371

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF ROBERT A. GUILLOU, deceased, of New Hanover County, all persons having claims against the estate are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned on or before March 20, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are asked to make immediate payment to the undersigned.

Date: December 13, 2018

Robert A. Guillou, II,

Executor

c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.

408 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

James Oliver Carter

CARTER & CARTER,

Attorneys

408 Market Street

Wilmington, N. C. 28401

December 13, 20, 27, 2018, January 3, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Administrator of the Estate of Stephanie Mannen, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Administrator at 1118 Essex Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before March 14, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of December, 2018.

JERRY A. MANNEN, JR.

Administrator of the Estate of Stephanie Mannen

Douglas A. Fox

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

December 13, 20, 27, 2018, January 3, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dolores Willis Wilson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of March 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the

undersigned.

This is the 6th day of December 2018.

William Victor Pearsall, Executor

723 Timber Lane

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Having qualified as

Co-Executors of the Estate of Hugh MacRae, II, late of New Hanover County, North

Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and

corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before March 1, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 29th day of

November, 2018.

Robert Warwick, Hugh

MacRae, III and Nelson

MacRae, Co-Executors of the Estate of Hugh MacRae, II

c/o Fountain Financial

Associates

1209 Culbreth Drive, #100

Wilmington, NC 28405

PATRICIA C. JENKINS

Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

November 29, December 6, 13, 20, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Ancillary Executrix of the Estate of Robert J.

Bertrand, late of Onondaga County, New York, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. 3rd Street, Suite 400,

Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 1st day of March, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All

persons, firms and

corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 29th day of

November, 2018.

Cynthia Goodman,

Ancillary Executrix of the Estate of Robert J. Bertrand

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Fox Rothschild LLP

101 N. 3rd Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

November 29, December 6, 13, 20, 2018