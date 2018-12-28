NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley R. Frey, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Lauren Page, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 22nd day of March, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of December, 2018.
LeeAnn LaSure, Executor of the Estate of Shirley R. Frey
Lauren Page
Fox Rothschild LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
December 20, 27, 2018, January 3, 10, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Clerk of Superior Court
New Hanover County, North Carolina
Estate File # 18-E-1371
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF ROBERT A. GUILLOU, deceased, of New Hanover County, all persons having claims against the estate are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned on or before March 20, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are asked to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
Date: December 13, 2018
Robert A. Guillou, II,
Executor
c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.
408 Market Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
James Oliver Carter
CARTER & CARTER,
Attorneys
408 Market Street
Wilmington, N. C. 28401
December 13, 20, 27, 2018, January 3, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as
Administrator of the Estate of Stephanie Mannen, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Administrator at 1118 Essex Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before March 14, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 13th day of December, 2018.
JERRY A. MANNEN, JR.
Administrator of the Estate of Stephanie Mannen
Douglas A. Fox
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
December 13, 20, 27, 2018, January 3, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Dolores Willis Wilson (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of March 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the
undersigned.
This is the 6th day of December 2018.
William Victor Pearsall, Executor
723 Timber Lane
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
December 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018