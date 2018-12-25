PHOTOS: Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach raises 416 bikes in Toys for Tots drive

Following up on last year’s drive that brought in 201 bikes, Wrightsville Beach bar Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach collected 416 bikes for this year’s Toys for Tots program, organized through the Wilmington band L Shape Lot. Volunteers load bicycles onto a truck donated by Two Men and a Truck on Sunday, Dec. 16.
PHOTOS: Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach raises 416 bikes in Toys for Tots drive0
