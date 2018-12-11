Standout quarterback Appler raising funds for children’s hospital

Noble Middle School Quarterback Aliam Appler, a Wrightsville Beach resident, is fundraising for a children’s hospital as part of his participation in an interstate all-star game. Appler will play for Team North Carolina in the Carolina Bowl on Jan. 5, 2019 at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The game pits the best middle school players from North and South Carolina against each other. As part of the event, Appler is raising money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, with a goal or raising $2,000. “After researching St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, I realized how lucky I am to have a chance to play football. There are so many kids my age working and fighting so much harder than I can even imagine. St. Jude’s is serving them by working hard to find cures, new treatments and trying to give them joy during a very tough time,” Appler said. Donations can be made online at: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/fundraiser/MzM0NTg=/19116