Wrightsville Beach 2018 Decorating Contest Winners

Photos courtesy of Sherri Robinson

The Wrightsville Beach Holiday Decorating Contest was held on Monday, Dec. 17. Volunteers from the Harbor Island Garden Club and Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, including Elise Running, Leigh Kelly, Edwin Martin, Jeff Turpin, and Bridget Bendjy.

In addition to bragging rights, winners receive a gift bag gift bag containing items donated by the Harbor Island Garden Club, the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, the Holiday Inn Resort, South End Surf Shop, Mellow Mushroom, and Moe’s Original BBQ.

The winners included:



Best Overall Residence -The Rabun Home at 11 West Oxford Street

Keeping With Tradition: The Winstanly Home at 7 & 8 Water Street

Most Creative: The Laughlin Home at 110 Live Oak Drive

Most Holiday Spirit: The Lewis Home at 5 Stone Street

Best Holiday Lighting: The Taylor Home at 104-B N. Lumina Avenue

Best Overall Business: King Neptune at 11 N. Lumina Avenue