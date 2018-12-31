Trending
Swimmers emerge from the ocean after jumping into the 66 degree water as part of the inaugural New Year's Day Polar Plunge on Wrightsville Beach. The event benefited Communities in Schools of Cape Fear. Staff photo by Terry Lane.

Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge returns for New Year’s Day dip

The 4th annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge is set for New Year’s Day at noon at Crystal Pier. The event sends dozens of participants into the ocean as a test of endurance. Each year, the event raises money for Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, an organization that helps at-risk students in the school system. Participation for adults is $25 and $10 for kids under 12 years of age.

