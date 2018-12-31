The 4th annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge is set for New Year’s Day at noon at Crystal Pier. The event sends dozens of participants into the ocean as a test of endurance. Each year, the event raises money for Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, an organization that helps at-risk students in the school system. Participation for adults is $25 and $10 for kids under 12 years of age.
Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge returns for New Year's Day dip
