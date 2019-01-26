Dogfish Tournament today at Johnnie Mercer’s Pier

Tthe 2019 Johnnie Mercer’s Pier Dogfish tournament will

be held on Saturday, January 26th from 1pm to 8pm on the pier at

Wrightsville Beach. The event is now 14 years old and is the

first of its kind. The idea spawn out of local fisherman at the

pier Rick Britt and Arlen Ash who started the event back in

2005 with the idea of getting the local fisherman together to

shake off the doldrums of winter.

Word of the even soon spread and now fisherman gather

from all over the east coast every year to get back together

and celebrate fishing and the outdoors. Eric Kielmeyer, who

makes the trip from Columbus, Ohio for last 12 years says

planning is the key, “You never know what the weather conditions

are going to be so you need to plan to fish in ice and

snow or 70 degrees. That is part of the fun.” As Brent Baker

from Washington, NC says, “The Dogfish Tournament is our

southern equivalent to ice fishing”.

Dogfish are small sand sharks and they come to varieties

this time of year off of the North Carolina coast. The Spiny

and the Smooth Dogfish both frequent NC waters this time of

year. The world record for the Spiny Dogfish is 15 pounds, 12

ounces caught in Ireland. The Smooth Dogfish record stands

at 19 pounds and 8 ounces caught off of New Jersey. Dogfish

are often harvested and imported to England where they are

used in the classic English meal of fish and chips.

Since 2010 the tournament has been attended by over 100

anglers each year with the 2012 event being the most with

166 entrants. The 2010 event had the most fish weighed with

66 for a total weight of 415 pounds. The tournament is catch

and release alive event so no Dogfish will be harvested.

Last year’s winners were 1st place Jacob Thomspon 7.2

pound Smooth, Josh Hatley got a 6.6 pound Spiny and

Carmelo and Austin Rotando decked the third place fish at

6.1 pound Spiny.

The North Carolina Fishing Pier Society once again will be

hosting the event. The cost of entry in the tournament is $5.00

with all monies being paid out to the winners. There is also

an $8.00 pier pass per rod that can be purchased at the pier

house. For more information you can get updates on the North

Carolina Fishing Pier Society’s page on facebook, email