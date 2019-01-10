Foreclosures

SECOND NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

File No. 18-SP-333

New Hanover County,

North Carolina

Under and by virtue of the

Declaration recorded in Book

5119 at Page 156, and Book

5166, Page 57, New Hanover

County Register of Deeds,

and the provisions of Chapter

47F of the North Carolina

General Statutes, and

because of the Respondent’s

failure to pay assessments

duly assessed by Townes at

Marketplace Owners Association,

Inc. (“Association”)

as shown by the Claim of

Lien for Assessments filed

on December 11, 2017, File

No. 17-M-1379, in the Office

of the New Hanover County

Clerk of Superior Court, and

pursuant to an Order Allowing

Foreclosure of Claim of

Lien for Assessments entered

by the New Hanover County

Clerk of Court on June 20,

2018, the undersigned Trustee

will expose for public sale

at auction, to the highest bidder

for cash, at 10:30 a.m.

on the 16th day of January

2019, at the Courthouse

door, New Hanover County

Judicial Building, 316 Princess

Street, Wilmington, North

Carolina, the following property

(including any improvements

thereon) located in

New Hanover County, North

Carolina:

BEING all of Lot 6014 of Building

18 of Townes at Marketplace

as the same is shown

on a plat of survey by Johnny

J. Williams Land Surveying,

P.C. dated March 16, 2007

entitled “Final Plat for: Lot

4 Division Phase Four BRM

Associates #1, LLC” recorded

April 3, 2007 in Map Book 51,

Page 113 of the New Hanover

County Register of Deeds,

reference to said map being

hereby made for a more

complete description.

Also commonly known as

6014 Banded Tulip Drive,

Wilmington, NC 28412-

1877.

The record owner of the

above-described real property

as reflected by the records

of the New Hanover County

Register of Deeds ten (10)

days prior to posting the

Notice is Hogan

Birmingham Properties,

LLC.

The above-described property

will be sold “AS IS, WHERE

IS,” and is subject to any and

all superior mortgages, deeds

of trust, liens, judgments,

unpaid taxes, easements,

conditions, restrictions, and

other matters of record.

The successful bidder will be

required to deposit with the

Trustee immediately upon

the conclusion of the sale a

cash deposit of five percent

(5%) of the amount of the

bid or Seven Hundred Fifty

Dollars ($750.00), whichever

is greater. Any successful bidder

shall be required to tender

the full purchase price so

bid in cash or certified check

at the time the Trustee tenders

a deed for the property.

If for any reason the Trustee

does not tender a deed for

the property, the successful

bidder’s sole remedy shall be

a return of the deposit.

To the extent this sale

involves residential property

with less than fifteen (15)

units, you are hereby notified

of the following:

(a) An order for possession of

the property may be issued

pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the

North Carolina General Statutes

in favor of the purchaser

and against the party or

parties in possession by the

Clerk of Superior Court of the

county in which the property

is sold; and

(b) Any person who occupies

the property pursuant to a

rental agreement entered

into or renewed on or after

October 1, 2007, may, after

receiving the Notice of Sale,

terminate the rental agreement

by providing written

notice of the termination to

the landlord, to be effective

on a date stated in the notice

that is at least ten (10) days,

but not more than ninety

(90) days, after the sale date

contained in the Notice of

Sale, provided that the mortgagor

has not cured the

default at the time the tenant

provides notice of termination.

Upon termination of a

rental agreement, the tenant

is liable for rent due under

the rental agreement prorated

to the effective date of the

termination.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO

COLLECT A DEBT. THE

UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT

COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION

OBTAINED WILL BE

USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This the 19th day of December

2018.

Bonnie M. Braudway, Trustee

N. C. State Bar No. 35183

MARSHALL, WILLIAMS &

GORHAM, L.L.P.

14 South Fifth Street

Post Office Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

Telephone: (910) 763-9891;

Ext. 217

Facsimile: (910) 343-8604

E-Mail: bmb@mwglaw.com

Published: January 3, 2019,

and January 10, 2019