Foreclosures

SECOND NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE OF
REAL PROPERTY
File No. 18-SP-333
New Hanover County,
North Carolina
Under and by virtue of the
Declaration recorded in Book
5119 at Page 156, and Book
5166, Page 57, New Hanover
County Register of Deeds,
and the provisions of Chapter
47F of the North Carolina
General Statutes, and
because of the Respondent’s
failure to pay assessments
duly assessed by Townes at
Marketplace Owners Association,
Inc. (“Association”)
as shown by the Claim of
Lien for Assessments filed
on December 11, 2017, File
No. 17-M-1379, in the Office
of the New Hanover County
Clerk of Superior Court, and
pursuant to an Order Allowing
Foreclosure of Claim of
Lien for Assessments entered
by the New Hanover County
Clerk of Court on June 20,
2018, the undersigned Trustee
will expose for public sale
at auction, to the highest bidder
for cash, at 10:30 a.m.
on the 16th day of January
2019, at the Courthouse
door, New Hanover County
Judicial Building, 316 Princess
Street, Wilmington, North
Carolina, the following property
(including any improvements
thereon) located in
New Hanover County, North
Carolina:
BEING all of Lot 6014 of Building
18 of Townes at Marketplace
as the same is shown
on a plat of survey by Johnny
J. Williams Land Surveying,
P.C. dated March 16, 2007
entitled “Final Plat for: Lot
4 Division Phase Four BRM
Associates #1, LLC” recorded
April 3, 2007 in Map Book 51,
Page 113 of the New Hanover
County Register of Deeds,
reference to said map being
hereby made for a more
complete description.
Also commonly known as
6014 Banded Tulip Drive,
Wilmington, NC 28412-
1877.
The record owner of the
above-described real property
as reflected by the records
of the New Hanover County
Register of Deeds ten (10)
days prior to posting the
Notice is Hogan
Birmingham Properties,
LLC.
The above-described property
will be sold “AS IS, WHERE
IS,” and is subject to any and
all superior mortgages, deeds
of trust, liens, judgments,
unpaid taxes, easements,
conditions, restrictions, and
other matters of record.
The successful bidder will be
required to deposit with the
Trustee immediately upon
the conclusion of the sale a
cash deposit of five percent
(5%) of the amount of the
bid or Seven Hundred Fifty
Dollars ($750.00), whichever
is greater. Any successful bidder
shall be required to tender
the full purchase price so
bid in cash or certified check
at the time the Trustee tenders
a deed for the property.
If for any reason the Trustee
does not tender a deed for
the property, the successful
bidder’s sole remedy shall be
a return of the deposit.
To the extent this sale
involves residential property
with less than fifteen (15)
units, you are hereby notified
of the following:
(a) An order for possession of
the property may be issued
pursuant to § 45-21.29 of the
North Carolina General Statutes
in favor of the purchaser
and against the party or
parties in possession by the
Clerk of Superior Court of the
county in which the property
is sold; and
(b) Any person who occupies
the property pursuant to a
rental agreement entered
into or renewed on or after
October 1, 2007, may, after
receiving the Notice of Sale,
terminate the rental agreement
by providing written
notice of the termination to
the landlord, to be effective
on a date stated in the notice
that is at least ten (10) days,
but not more than ninety
(90) days, after the sale date
contained in the Notice of
Sale, provided that the mortgagor
has not cured the
default at the time the tenant
provides notice of termination.
Upon termination of a
rental agreement, the tenant
is liable for rent due under
the rental agreement prorated
to the effective date of the
termination.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO
COLLECT A DEBT. THE
UNDERSIGNED IS A DEBT
COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED WILL BE
USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This the 19th day of December
2018.
Bonnie M. Braudway, Trustee
N. C. State Bar No. 35183
MARSHALL, WILLIAMS &
GORHAM, L.L.P.
14 South Fifth Street
Post Office Drawer 2088
Wilmington, NC 28402-2088
Telephone: (910) 763-9891;
Ext. 217
Facsimile: (910) 343-8604
E-Mail: bmb@mwglaw.com
Published: January 3, 2019,
and January 10, 2019