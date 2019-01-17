NOTICE OF ADOPTION
PROCEEDINGS
STATE OF SOUTH
CAROLINA IN THE FAMILY
COURT OF THE ELEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY OF LEXINGTON
DOCKET NO.: 2018-DR-
32-2649
TO THE DEFENDANT:
JOHN DOE, BIRTH FATHER
YOU ARE HEREBY GIVEN
THE FOLLOWING NOTICE:
1. That an adoption proceeding
was filed in the Family
Court of Lexington County
on November 20, 2018, and
in this Complaint you are
alleged to be the father of a
Caucasian, female child born
in Wilmington, North
Carolina, on November 8,
2018.
2. That the Plaintiffs in the
above captioned Notice are
not named for the purpose
of confidentiality; however,
the Court knows the true
identity of the Plaintiffs and
in responding to this notice,
you are required to use the
caption and the number
2018-DR-32-2649.
3. That if Notice to Contest,
Intervene or otherwise
Respond is filed by you with
the Court within thirty (30)
days of the receipt of this
Notice of Adoption Proceedings,
you will be given an
opportunity to appear and
be heard on the merits of the
adoption. To file notice to
Contest, Intervene or otherwise
Respond in this action,
you must notify the above
named Court at
Lexington County Courthouse,
Clerk of Court Lexington
County Family Court at
100 N Catawba St,
Lancaster, SC 29720 in writing
of your intention to Contest,
Intervene or otherwise
Respond. The above named
Court must be informed of
your current address and any
changes of your address during
the adoption
proceedings.
4. That your failure to
respond within thirty (30)
days of receipt of this Notice
of Adoption Proceedings
constitutes your consent
to the adoption and forfeiture
of all of your rights and
obligations to the above
identified child. It is further
alleged that your consent to
this adoption is not required
under S.C. Code Ann. Section
63-9-310 and that your
parental rights should be
terminated pursuant to S.C.
Code Ann. Section 63-7-
2570 (7).
This notice is given pursuant
to S.C. Code Ann. Section
63-9-730 (E).
Raymond W. Godwin, Esq.
(SC Bar #2162)
PO Box 354
Greenville, SC 29602
PH (864) 241-2883
FAX: (864) 255-4342
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
Date: December 12, 2018