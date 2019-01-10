NOTICE OF ADOPTION

PROCEEDINGS

STATE OF SOUTH

CAROLINA IN THE FAMILY

COURT OF THE ELEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF LEXINGTON

DOCKET NO.: 2018-DR-

32-2649

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

PROCEEDINGS

TO THE DEFENDANT:

JOHN DOE, BIRTH FATHER

YOU ARE HEREBY GIVEN

THE FOLLOWING NOTICE:

1. That an adoption proceeding

was filed in the Family

Court of Lexington County

on November 20, 2018, and

in this Complaint you are

alleged to be the father of a

Caucasian, female child born

in Wilmington, North

Carolina, on November 8,

2018.

2. That the Plaintiffs in the

above captioned Notice are

not named for the purpose

of confidentiality; however,

the Court knows the true

identity of the Plaintiffs and

in responding to this notice,

you are required to use the

caption and the number

2018-DR-32-2649.

3. That if Notice to Contest,

Intervene or otherwise

Respond is filed by you with

the Court within thirty (30)

days of the receipt of this

Notice of Adoption Proceedings,

you will be given an

opportunity to appear and

be heard on the merits of the

adoption. To file notice to

Contest, Intervene or otherwise

Respond in this action,

you must notify the above

named Court at

Lexington County Courthouse,

Clerk of Court Lexington

County Family Court at

100 N Catawba St,

Lancaster, SC 29720 in writing

of your intention to Contest,

Intervene or otherwise

Respond. The above named

Court must be informed of

your current address and any

changes of your address during

the adoption

proceedings.

4. That your failure to

respond within thirty (30)

days of receipt of this Notice

of Adoption Proceedings

constitutes your consent

to the adoption and forfeiture

of all of your rights and

obligations to the above

identified child. It is further

alleged that your consent to

this adoption is not required

under S.C. Code Ann. Section

63-9-310 and that your

parental rights should be

terminated pursuant to S.C.

Code Ann. Section 63-7-

2570 (7).

This notice is given pursuant

to S.C. Code Ann. Section

63-9-730 (E).

Raymond W. Godwin, Esq.

(SC Bar #2162)

PO Box 354

Greenville, SC 29602

PH (864) 241-2883

FAX: (864) 255-4342

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

Date: December 12, 2018