NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
18-E-1213
In the Matter of the Estate of
PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, Deceased
CHARLES D. MEIER, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, deceased, hereby notifies all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit same to the said Charles D. Meier at the address set out below on or before May 8, 2019, or this Notice may be pleaded in bar of any payment or recovery of same. All persons indebted to said decedent will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 31st day of
January 2019.
CHARLES D. MEIER, Executor
Estate of PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, Deceased
P. O. Drawer 2088
Wilmington, NC 28402-2088
January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
NORTH CAROLINA
NEW HANOVER
The undersigned, Rita Ritchie Wolfe, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Miles Ritchie, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned, c/o John P. Edwards, Jr., Attorney for the Estate, on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their right to recover. All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 31st day of January, 2019.
Rita Ritchie Wolfe,
Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Miles Ritchie, Deceased
c/o John P. Edwards, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Post Office Drawer 120
Mount Olive, North Carolina 28365-0120
Telephone: (919) 635-9007
January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CLAY RANDALL MORROW, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of
April, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6900 Deacon Lane, Apt V, Wilmington NC 28411.
This the 17th day of January, 2019.
RAE TAYLOR MORROW , ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CLAY RANDALL MORROW
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
January 17, 24, 31, February 7, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as
Executor of the Estate of
Judith K. Becker, late of New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
the undersigned does
hereby notify all persons,
firms and corporations having
claims against the estate
of said decedent to exhibit
them to the undersigned,
c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N.
Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington,
North Carolina 28401,
on or before the 12th day of
April, 2019, or this notice will
be pleaded in bar of their
recovery. All persons, firms
and corporations indebted
to the said estate will please
make immediate payment to
the undersigned.
This the 10th day of
January, 2019.
Jennifer Janson, Executor of
the Estate of Judith K. Becker
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Fox Rothschild LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT
OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having
qualified as Executor of the
Estate of Louise C. Brooks
(Deceased) of New Hanover
County, North Carolina, does
hereby notify all persons
having claims against said
estate to present them to the
undersigned at the address
shown below on or before
the 11th day of April 2019, or
this notice will be pleaded in
bar of their recovery. All persons
indebted to said estate
will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 10th day of
January 2019.
Sid C. Brooks, Executor
7813-1 Blue Heron Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor
of the Estate of Louis A.
Burney, Sr., late, of
Wilmington, New Hanover
County, North Carolina, the
undersigned does hereby
notify all persons, firms and
corporations having claims
against the estate of said
decedent to exhibit them in
care of the Executor at 2821
Shandy Lane, Wilmington, NC
28409, on or before April 10,
2019, or this Notice will be
pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons, firms and
corporations indebted to the
said estate will please make
immediate payment to the
undersigned.
This the 10th day of
January, 2019.
Louis A. Burney, Jr.
Executor of the Estate of
Louis A. Burney, Sr.
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT
OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having
qualified as Executor of the
Estate of Marie Y. Burpeau
(Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North
Carolina, does hereby notify
all persons having claims
against said estate to present
them to the undersigned at
the address shown below
on or before the 11th day of
April 2019, or this notice will
be pleaded in bar of their
recovery. All persons indebted
to said estate will please
make immediate payment to
the undersigned.
This is the 10th day of
January 2019.
Kemp Burpeau, Executor
103 Parmele Boulevard
Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
28480
January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as
Executor of the Estate of
Eric Richardson Calhoun,
late of New Hanover County,
North Carolina, the undersigned
does hereby notify all
persons, firms and corporations
having claims against
the estate of said decedent
to exhibit them to the undersigned,
c/o Lauren Page, 101
N. Third Street, Suite 400,
Wilmington, North Carolina
28401, on or before the 12th
day of April, 2019, or this
notice will be pleaded in bar
of their recovery. All persons,
firms and corporations
indebted to the said estate
will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of
January, 2019.
Piedmont Trust Company,
Executor of the Estate of Eric
Richardson Calhoun
Lauren Page
Fox Rothschild LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor
of the Estate of Duane
Archie Olerich, late of New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
the undersigned do
hereby notify all persons,
firms and corporations having
claims against the estate
of said decedent to exhibit
them to the undersigned
c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine
Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington,
North Carolina 28403, on or
before the 11th day of April,
2019, or this notice will be
pleaded in bar of their recovery.
All persons, firms and
corporations indebted to the
said estate will please make
immediate payment to the
undersigned.
This the 10th day of
January, 2019.
Sharon Gross, Executor of
the Estate of Duane Archie
Olerich
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019