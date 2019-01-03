Wrightsville Beach offering shag, line dance lessons

The town of Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation program is offering shag and line dancing classes this January.

Instructors Ken and Sandy Jones can teach anyone to shag. Learn the basic shag step as you dance to beach music, giving you the confidence to get on the dance floor. If you already know the basic shag step, complement your basic shag knowledge in our advancing beginners class.

No partner is needed for these lessons held on Thursday evenings in four-week sessions. The beginner class starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by our advancing beginners class at 7:30 p.m. Classes will be held in the Fran Russ Recreation Center located behind Town Hall. Shag dancing lessons are $40 for Wrightsville Beach residents and $50 for nonresidents.

Get ready for weddings, parties, and other events with the knowledge of popular line dancing. Since you dance on your own in an ensemble, line dancing is ideal for singles and for partners of non-dancers. It’s a great social activity that even offers a little exercise while enjoying the upbeat music. Classes will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, 2019, from 5:30—6:30 p.m. The class is $20 for Wrightsville Beach residents and $25 for nonresidents.