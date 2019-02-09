Azalea Festival unveils official 2019 artwork

Trending
Hampstead artist Bergen Deleeuw’s "Wrapped in Blooms" was chosen as the official artwork for the 2019 Azalea Festival.

The North Carolina Azalea Festival selected Hampstead artist Bergen Deleeuw’s “Wrapped in Blooms” as its official artwork for the 2019 festival. Bergen  said she enjoys bringing work to life by incorporating the simplicities of life and nature that make it truly beautiful. Her work is a representation of God’s beauty and all that he has created. She lives with her husband, who serves in the Navy, and her 2-year old son, who adds happy strokes to all of her paintings.

