EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lloyd Curtis Cliff (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 9th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of February 2019.
Jeffrey Cliff, Executor
133 High Bridge Road
Summerville, SC 29485
February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
18-E-1213
In the Matter of the Estate of
PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, Deceased
CHARLES D. MEIER, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, deceased, hereby notifies all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit same to the said Charles D. Meier at the address set out below on or before May 8, 2019, or this Notice may be pleaded in bar of any payment or recovery of same. All persons indebted to said decedent will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 31st day of
January 2019.
CHARLES D. MEIER, Executor
Estate of PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, Deceased
P. O. Drawer 2088
Wilmington, NC 28402-2088
January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
NORTH CAROLINA
NEW HANOVER
The undersigned, Rita Ritchie Wolfe, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Miles Ritchie, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned, c/o John P. Edwards, Jr., Attorney for the Estate, on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their right to recover. All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 31st day of January, 2019.
Rita Ritchie Wolfe,
Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Miles Ritchie, Deceased
c/o John P. Edwards, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Post Office Drawer 120
Mount Olive, North Carolina 28365-0120
Telephone: (919) 635-9007
January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CLAY RANDALL MORROW, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of
April, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 6900 Deacon Lane, Apt V, Wilmington NC 28411.
This the 17th day of January, 2019.
RAE TAYLOR MORROW , ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF TIMOTHY CLAY RANDALL MORROW
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
January 17, 24, 31, February 7, 2019