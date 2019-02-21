NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans a/k/a Nancy Jane Rosenkrans, late of 3954 Echo Farms

Boulevard, Wilmington, NC 28412, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 22nd day of May, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of

February, 2019.

Michael Rosenkrans,

Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans

Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney

Four Pillars Law Firm

2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213

Wilmington, NC 28403

February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Connie Faye

Gurganious (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

February 2019.

Lisa Lavoie, Executor

421 Okeechobee Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy S. Rose (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

February 2019.

Lawrence C. Rose, Jr.

Executor

2105 Ainsdale Court

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane, late of

New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of

February 2019.

William P. Cunnane, II,

Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lloyd Curtis Cliff (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 9th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of February 2019.

Jeffrey Cliff, Executor

133 High Bridge Road

Summerville, SC 29485

February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

18-E-1213

In the Matter of the Estate of

PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, Deceased

CHARLES D. MEIER, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, deceased, hereby notifies all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the decedent to exhibit same to the said Charles D. Meier at the address set out below on or before May 8, 2019, or this Notice may be pleaded in bar of any payment or recovery of same. All persons indebted to said decedent will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 31st day of

January 2019.

CHARLES D. MEIER, Executor

Estate of PHYLLIS HAAR MEIER, Deceased

P. O. Drawer 2088

Wilmington, NC 28402-2088

January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER

The undersigned, Rita Ritchie Wolfe, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Miles Ritchie, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned, c/o John P. Edwards, Jr., Attorney for the Estate, on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their right to recover. All persons indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 31st day of January, 2019.

Rita Ritchie Wolfe,

Executrix of the Estate of Kenneth Miles Ritchie, Deceased

c/o John P. Edwards, Jr.

Attorney at Law

Post Office Drawer 120

Mount Olive, North Carolina 28365-0120

Telephone: (919) 635-9007

January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 2019