EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nora M. Parker (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the13th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

March 2019.

Nora Ellen Parker, Executor

834 Horne Place Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28401

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF

RONALD E. SAUCIER, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17TH day of June, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make

immediate payment. Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102,

Wilmington NC 28403

This the 14th day of March, 2019.

JAMES A MACDONALD, EXECUTOR

ESTATE OF RONALD E. SAUCIER

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2019

EXECUTOR NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT

DIVISION

19 E 335

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Jennifer Sloan Lewis, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before June 14, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 14th day of March 2019.

Ralph Thomas Lewis, Sr.

1902 Wolcott Ave.

Wilmington, NC 28403

PATRICIA C. JENKINS

Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sivaev Dimitry

Konstaninovich (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Susan K. Bulluck, Executor

102 Tanbridge Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herbert Edwin Stewart, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Herbert Edwin Stewart, Jr., Executor

243 Oakcrest Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rebecca H. Toop (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Steve Toop, Administrator

7108 Fiddler Circle

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Douglas Bell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Debra L. Miller, Administrator

2840 South College Road, # 350

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans a/k/a Nancy Jane Rosenkrans, late of 3954 Echo Farms

Boulevard, Wilmington, NC 28412, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 22nd day of May, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of

February, 2019.

Michael Rosenkrans,

Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans

Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney

Four Pillars Law Firm

2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213

Wilmington, NC 28403

February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Connie Faye

Gurganious (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

February 2019.

Lisa Lavoie, Executor

421 Okeechobee Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy S. Rose (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

February 2019.

Lawrence C. Rose, Jr.

Executor

2105 Ainsdale Court

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane, late of

New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of

February 2019.

William P. Cunnane, II,

Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lloyd Curtis Cliff (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 9th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of February 2019.

Jeffrey Cliff, Executor

133 High Bridge Road

Summerville, SC 29485

February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019