Notice to Creditors

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sivaev Dimitry

Konstaninovich (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Susan K. Bulluck, Executor

102 Tanbridge Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herbert Edwin Stewart, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Herbert Edwin Stewart, Jr., Executor

243 Oakcrest Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rebecca H. Toop (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Steve Toop, Administrator

7108 Fiddler Circle

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Douglas Bell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of

March 2019.

Debra L. Miller, Administrator

2840 South College Road, # 350

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans a/k/a Nancy Jane Rosenkrans, late of 3954 Echo Farms

Boulevard, Wilmington, NC 28412, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 22nd day of May, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 21st day of

February, 2019.

Michael Rosenkrans,

Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans

Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney

Four Pillars Law Firm

2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213

Wilmington, NC 28403

February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Connie Faye

Gurganious (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

February 2019.

Lisa Lavoie, Executor

421 Okeechobee Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy S. Rose (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 14th day of

February 2019.

Lawrence C. Rose, Jr.

Executor

2105 Ainsdale Court

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane, late of

New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of

February 2019.

William P. Cunnane, II,

Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lloyd Curtis Cliff (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 9th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 7th day of February 2019.

Jeffrey Cliff, Executor

133 High Bridge Road

Summerville, SC 29485

February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019