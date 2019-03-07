Notice to Creditors

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Sivaev Dimitry
Konstaninovich (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of
March 2019.
Susan K. Bulluck, Executor
102 Tanbridge Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Herbert Edwin Stewart, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of
March 2019.
Herbert Edwin Stewart, Jr., Executor
243 Oakcrest Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rebecca H. Toop (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of
March 2019.
Steve Toop, Administrator
7108 Fiddler Circle
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Douglas Bell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of June 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of
March 2019.
Debra L. Miller, Administrator
2840 South College Road, # 350
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as
Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans a/k/a Nancy Jane Rosenkrans, late of 3954 Echo Farms
Boulevard, Wilmington, NC 28412, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 22nd day of May, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 21st day of
February, 2019.
Michael Rosenkrans,
Executor of the Estate of Nancy J. Rosenkrans
Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney
Four Pillars Law Firm
2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213
Wilmington, NC 28403
February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Connie Faye
Gurganious (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 14th day of
February 2019.
Lisa Lavoie, Executor
421 Okeechobee Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy S. Rose (Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 14th day of
February 2019.
Lawrence C. Rose, Jr.
Executor
2105 Ainsdale Court
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane, late of
New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 16th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 14th day of
February 2019.
William P. Cunnane, II,
Executor of the Estate of Christine W. Cunnane
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lloyd Curtis Cliff (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 9th day of May 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 7th day of February 2019.
Jeffrey Cliff, Executor
133 High Bridge Road
Summerville, SC 29485
February 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019