PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communications antennas at a centerline height of 142 feet on a 138-foot building rooftop at the approx. vicinity of 201 North Front Street, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Jessica, j.cilento@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, Florida 32751 – 407.660.7840.

March 7, 2019