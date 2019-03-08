Wrightsville Beach Marathon Set for Saturday

Expect Traffic Delays 6:10 – 10:30 Am

The 10th Annual Wrightsville Beach Full and Half Marathon event is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019. The race includes a 13.1 mile (half marathon) and a 26.2 mile (full marathon) run event with approximately 3,000 participants. Normal traffic flow on Wrightsville Beach will be disrupted between 6:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to accommodate the athletes. The following areas on Wrightsville Beach will be affected:

· Salisbury Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:10 to 10:30 a.m. with vehicles being diverted to Causeway Drive. Local Salisbury and Pelican Drive residents may exit to southbound N. Lumina using extreme caution once the runners have cleared the area following the 6:40 a.m. race start. Approximately 800 full distance runners will be returning to Wrightsville Beach using a similar route but the area will not be as congested with athletes.

· One lane of westbound Causeway Drive over the Heide Trask Drawbridge will be closed to vehicle traffic.

· Southbound N. Lumina Avenue will be closed from about 6:40 a.m. to about 7:15 a.m. Residents and businesses north of the Causeway and Waynick intersection may experience a considerable delay passing through the area during this timeframe. Therefore, it is suggested that if you need to leave your home or place of business that you do so before 6:40 a.m. or after 7:15 a.m.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department will have officers directing traffic where needed. Normal traffic flow is scheduled to resume by 10:30 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact the Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation Department at (910) 256-7925. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

For further information regarding the race, please contact the event organizer at wbmarathon@yahoo.com or visit their website www.wrightsvillebeachmarathon.com.