Easter celebrations on Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach will again host Easter Sunday services on the beach strand.

Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church and Wrightsville United Methodist Church will come together to host Easter service on the beach at Access 19 at 6:15 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21.

Little Chapel on the Boardwalk Pastor Pat Rabun will deliver the sermon and worshipers are invited back to the church at 2 W. Fayetteville St. for coffee, donuts and fellowship. Little Chapel on the Boardwalk will also host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

North Pointe Community Church will host its 19th annual Easter Celebration at 7 a.m. at Oceanic Pier in Wrightsville Beach. The worship will feature a breakfast tent, live music, fun for kids and what Pastor Jeff Loman calls a “challenging Easter message.”

Grace Baptist Church will host a service at Access 8 at 6 a.m., Church of the Servant will have service at Access 4 at 6:30 a.m. and First Presbyterian Church will host its worship at Access 34 at 6:30 a.m.