First responder night at the 2019 North Carolina Azalea Festival

The 2019 North Carolina Azalea Festival announces a First Responder Appreciation Night at the Main Stage during the Thursday, April 4th performance of Tyler Farr with opening act Josh Phillips. The show starts at 7 p.m. All area first responders will receive two complimentary tickets courtesy of the North Carolina Azalea Festival, as a small token of thanks for the countless hours served before, during, and in the cleanup of Hurricane Florence.

Festival President, Jonathan D. Hedge said: “ Not only is our community rich with natural beauty, arts, and culture, we have a wealth of men and women who give so much everyday to protect and serve our residents and visitors. Our First Responders are world class in every aspect.”

Area first reponders are critical not only during times of natural disaster, but also in the planning and execution of large-scale events such as the Azalea Festival. As Hedge states, “These dedicated and steadfast professionals are true festival partners. They contribute to every event from development to execution. Often, they are in the forefront executing logistics, but many times they are behind the scenes ensuring our safety and security. All have sacrificed and some have sacrificed all for our community and I, as we all should, can’t thank them enough for their service.”

Tickets for first responders will be distributed through the proper departments for each specific category of first responder, and includes but is not limited to the: Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department, Kure Beach Police Department, NHRMC Police Department, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Burgaw Police Department, Topsail Police Department, Pender East Fire and EMS, NCWRC, and EMS Medical Services