NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as
Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 11th day of April, 2019.
Barbara B. Hoenig and John Christopher Byrnes, IV,
Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Fox Rothschild LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2019
ADMINSTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary Frances
Mangum McNally (Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of
April 2019.
Ruth McNally Smallwood, Executor
241 Cannon Spur
P.O. Box 341
Hubert, N.C. 28539
April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Ray
Rivenbark (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of
April 2019.
James Ray Rivenbark, Jr., Executor
385 RL Honeycutt Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Emily S. Hale
(Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of
April 2019.
Patricia C. Hale, Executor
1608 Honeybee Lane
Wilmington, N.C. 28412
April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF MARGARET R CHESNUTT
19 E 383
All persons, firms and
corporations having claims against Margaret R.
Chesnutt, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Jessica Chesnutt Bailey, Executrix of the decedent’s estate, on or before July 5, 2019 at Post Office Box 2264, Surf City, NC 28445, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executrix.
Jessica Chesnutt Bailey, Executrix
Estate of Margaret R.
Chesnutt
c/o Mark I. Nunalee
MARK I NUNALEE PC
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 598
Hampstead NC 28443
910-270-4347
April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Eric Richardson Calhoun, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 1st day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 28th day of March, 2019.
Mary Sitterson Calhoun, Administrator CTA of the Estate of Eric Richardson Calhoun
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Fox Rothschild LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of ETHEL MILDRED O. ALLRED, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover
County Probate File #19E380) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before July 1, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 28th day of March, 2019.
RANDAL TIMOTHY ALLRED, Executor
c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.
Attorney at Law
1213 Culbreth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405-3639
(910) 256-0202
March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2019