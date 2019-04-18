NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of April, 2019.

Barbara B. Hoenig and John Christopher Byrnes, IV,

Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Fox Rothschild LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2019

ADMINSTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary Frances

Mangum McNally (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

April 2019.

Ruth McNally Smallwood, Executor

241 Cannon Spur

P.O. Box 341

Hubert, N.C. 28539

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Ray

Rivenbark (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

April 2019.

James Ray Rivenbark, Jr., Executor

385 RL Honeycutt Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Emily S. Hale

(Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 5th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

April 2019.

Patricia C. Hale, Executor

1608 Honeybee Lane

Wilmington, N.C. 28412

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS OF MARGARET R CHESNUTT

19 E 383

All persons, firms and

corporations having claims against Margaret R.

Chesnutt, deceased, are notified to exhibit them to Jessica Chesnutt Bailey, Executrix of the decedent’s estate, on or before July 5, 2019 at Post Office Box 2264, Surf City, NC 28445, or be barred from their recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the above named Executrix.

Jessica Chesnutt Bailey, Executrix

Estate of Margaret R.

Chesnutt

c/o Mark I. Nunalee

MARK I NUNALEE PC

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 598

Hampstead NC 28443

910-270-4347

April 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Eric Richardson Calhoun, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 1st day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of March, 2019.

Mary Sitterson Calhoun, Administrator CTA of the Estate of Eric Richardson Calhoun

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Fox Rothschild LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of ETHEL MILDRED O. ALLRED, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover

County Probate File #19E380) does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before July 1, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of March, 2019.

RANDAL TIMOTHY ALLRED, Executor

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

(910) 256-0202

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 2019