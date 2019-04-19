Puppies for auction at Mandie Phillips fishing tournament this weekend

Bouncing back from delays caused by Hurricane Florence, the Mandie Phillips Memorial Fishing Tournament, originally scheduled for September 2018 ,will be held for the third time this weekend. The tournament, hosted by Motts Channel Seafood, had to be postponed after the business was damaged by the hurricane..

To celebrate the life of Amanda “Mandie” Bradley Phillips, Motts Channel Seafood owners Gene and Alison Long, along with her family, launched the Mandie Phillips Memorial Inshore/Offshore Fishing Tournament in 2016. The tournament raises money for a scholarship honoring the popular seafood shop employee who died in a December 2014 automobile accident.

In addition to the fundraising through the fishing tournament entry fee, the event will also feature both a live and silent auction at the awards party. Among the auction items are two puppies, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Yosef, and a golden retriever named Blue.

While she spent the holidays and the summers in Wilmington working at Motts Channel Seafood, Phillips spent the rest of the year pursuing a degree in political science and a minor in physics at Appalachian State University in Boone. The scholarship is awarded to Wilmington-area students seeking to attend Appalachian State.

The tournament features both an inshore and offshore division, with 50 percent of the proceeds from the entry fees going towards the scholarship, and the other half going towards prize money. The tournament will be help on April 19-20, with an awards party on Saturday, April 20 at Motts Channel Seafood. Tickets for the party are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Organizers are hoping to build on the 2017 tournament, which raised $36,000, allowing organizers to deliver three scholarships, make a $3,500 to the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Heart Association and add $17,500 to the scholarship endowment.

Visit link for more information: https://mottschannelseafood.com/registration-captains-party/