WBS Foundation annual fundraiser returns Saturday with Spring Soiree at Marine Max in Wrightsville Beach

Returning with a new venue and a new format, the WBS Foundation’s annual fundraiser this weekend will have the same goal of raising money for the students and facilities at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School.

The Saturday, April 27 fundraiser is called the Spring Soiree and like years past, will feature more than $10,000 in auction items. The fundraiser will be held at the new location of Marine Max in Wrightsville Beach, where guests will be able to tour some of the yachts docked at the facility. Unlike past fundraisers, this year’s event won’t have a casino night and won’t feature a theme.

“Some people didn’t like the theme because they didn’t want to have to get dressed up,” said event organizer Emily Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth said by hosting the event in a new location, the WBS Foundation sought to emphasize that guests don’t have to be a member of the foundation or have children enrolled at the school to attend the fundraiser.

Guests at the event will also have the opportunity to bid on thousands of dollars worth of items.

This year’s auction items include:

5 park passes to Disney World

A cruise for 8 people, with dinner and drinks

4 box seat passes to a University of North Carolina basketball game

Braces from Gierie Orthodontics, a $6,000 value

A package from Wilmington Dermatology valued at more than $2,000

Guests of the Spring Soiree will also have a variety of food to choose from, including catering from Middle of the Island and Topsail Steamer. There will also be a dance floor and DJ. The WBS Foundation Spring Soiree is scheduled from 6 – 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at MarineMax at 130 Short St. in Wrightsville Beach. Tickets can be purchased here: https://squareup.com/store/wrightsville-beach-school-foundation