Wrightsville Beach holding public meeting Wednesday on Salisbury Street Ocean Access Project

The public will take notice that the Town of Wrightsville Beach will hold a public meeting and open house on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 5:30 – 7:00 pm at Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in the Pier House located at 23 E. Salisbury Street. The purpose of this meeting is to review the preliminary design plans for the East and West Salisbury Street Ocean Access Project. An application for grant funding of the project is scheduled to be submitted to the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant authority prior to May 1. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend.