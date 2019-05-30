NOTICE OF HEARING

NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

NEW HANOVER COUNTY 19 SP 289

David R. Ward and wife Gayle L. Ward

Petitioners

PETITIONERS commenced this special proceeding on May 14, 2019 pursuant to a Petition alleging (i) that title to the lands described in CERTIFICATE 7J, REGISTERED NUMBER 2, filed in the New Hanover County Register of Deeds Office (the “Certificate of Title”), is registered in their names pursuant to Chapter 43 of the NC General Statutes and (ii) that the original Certificate of Title has been lost and after exhaustive and diligent search cannot be located. Petitioners pray that a new title certificate be issued to them in accordance with NC General Statute 43-17.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing will be held on the Petition on June 27, 2019 at 2 o:clock pm, in Room 222 of the New Hanover County Courthouse. Any persons may appear at the hearing to show cause why a new title certificate should not be issued.

IT IS ORDERED that a copy of this Notice be filed in the title registration records in the New Hanover County Register of Deeds Office and published as required by law.

THIS 16th day of May 2019.

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019