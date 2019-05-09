EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 8th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 9th day of May 2019.

Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Jr., Executor

6109 Timber Creek Lane

Wilmington, NC 28411

May 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-372

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 2nd day of May, 2019.

CLYDE RICHARD CONNELL,

Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL

c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-540

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 2nd day of May, 2019.

DAVID A. RICH,

Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH

c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joseph Taylor Dowdy Estate

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court

Estate File #19-E-491

All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF JOSEPH TAYLOR DOWDY, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administrator of said estate on or before August 15, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay the amount owed to the administrator.

Date: May 2, 2019

DeLonna D. Echols, Administrator

c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.

408 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

James Oliver Carter

CARTER & CARTER, Attorneys

408 Market Street

Wilmington, N. C. 28401

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Henry Oswald (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of

April 2019.

Jack Oswald, Administrator

2165 Toyon Drive

Healdsburg, CA 95448

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Michael T. Stipetic (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of

April 2019.

Mark D. Stipetic

8752 Plantation Landing Dr.

Wilmington, NC 28411

April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as

Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of April, 2019.

Barbara B. Hoenig and John Christopher Byrnes, IV,

Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Fox Rothschild LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2019