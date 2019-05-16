EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jean C. Fariss (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 16th day of
May 2019.
Barbara J. Lutz, Executor
103 White Heron Cove Road
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of PATRICIA VAN KIRK-COMERFORD, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #19E435), also known as PATRICIA VAN KIRK, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before August 19, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 16th day of May, 2019.
PEGGY-JO STUMPP, Executrix
c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.
Attorney at Law
1213 Culbreth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405-3639
(910) 256-0202
May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 8th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 9th day of May 2019.
Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Jr., Executor
6109 Timber Creek Lane
Wilmington, NC 28411
May 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-372
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 2nd day of May, 2019.
CLYDE RICHARD CONNELL,
Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL
c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-540
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 2nd day of May, 2019.
DAVID A. RICH,
Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH
c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Joseph Taylor Dowdy Estate
New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court
Estate File #19-E-491
All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF JOSEPH TAYLOR DOWDY, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administrator of said estate on or before August 15, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay the amount owed to the administrator.
Date: May 2, 2019
DeLonna D. Echols, Administrator
c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.
408 Market Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
James Oliver Carter
CARTER & CARTER, Attorneys
408 Market Street
Wilmington, N. C. 28401
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Henry Oswald (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of
April 2019.
Jack Oswald, Administrator
2165 Toyon Drive
Healdsburg, CA 95448
April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Michael T. Stipetic (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 26th day of July 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of
April 2019.
Mark D. Stipetic
8752 Plantation Landing Dr.
Wilmington, NC 28411
April 25, May 2, 9, 16, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as
Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 12th day of July, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 11th day of April, 2019.
Barbara B. Hoenig and John Christopher Byrnes, IV,
Co-Executors of the Estate of Margaret June Lovely Byrnes
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Fox Rothschild LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2019