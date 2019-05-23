NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19-E-536
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY V.
CORNWALL
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
Kenneth Scott Cornwall, Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall
c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 2237
Wilmington, NC 28402
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19-E-364
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN MULLINS
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
Kimi Bramble,
Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins
c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 2237
Wilmington, NC 28402
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-626
Having qualified as
Executrix of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
ANNE E. GALLAGHER,
Executor of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN
c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019
EXECUTOR NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19 E 635
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gregory Peter Kot, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before August 23, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS the 23rd day of May 2019.
Peter T. Brown
4276 Niles Hill Road
Wellsville, NY 14895
PATRICIA C. JENKINS
Hogue Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P. O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-623
Having qualified as
Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the
undersigned.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
RANDALL S. HOOSE, JR.
Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gay B. Mayo (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 22nd day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 23rd day of
May 2019.
Robert L. Mayo, Executor
6308 Timber Creek Lane
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jean C. Fariss (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 16th day of
May 2019.
Barbara J. Lutz, Executor
103 White Heron Cove Road
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of PATRICIA VAN KIRK-COMERFORD, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #19E435), also known as PATRICIA VAN KIRK, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before August 19, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 16th day of May, 2019.
PEGGY-JO STUMPP, Executrix
c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.
Attorney at Law
1213 Culbreth Drive
Wilmington, NC 28405-3639
(910) 256-0202
May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 8th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 9th day of May 2019.
Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Jr., Executor
6109 Timber Creek Lane
Wilmington, NC 28411
May 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-372
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 2nd day of May, 2019.
CLYDE RICHARD CONNELL,
Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL
c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-540
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 2nd day of May, 2019.
DAVID A. RICH,
Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH
c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Joseph Taylor Dowdy Estate
New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court
Estate File #19-E-491
All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF JOSEPH TAYLOR DOWDY, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administrator of said estate on or before August 15, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay the amount owed to the administrator.
Date: May 2, 2019
DeLonna D. Echols, Administrator
c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.
408 Market Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
James Oliver Carter
CARTER & CARTER, Attorneys
408 Market Street
Wilmington, N. C. 28401
May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019