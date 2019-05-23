NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

19-E-536

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY V.

CORNWALL

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

Kenneth Scott Cornwall, Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

19-E-364

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN MULLINS

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

Kimi Bramble,

Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-626

Having qualified as

Executrix of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

ANNE E. GALLAGHER,

Executor of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN

c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019

EXECUTOR NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

19 E 635

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gregory Peter Kot, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before August 23, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 23rd day of May 2019.

Peter T. Brown

4276 Niles Hill Road

Wellsville, NY 14895

PATRICIA C. JENKINS

Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-623

Having qualified as

Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the

undersigned.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

RANDALL S. HOOSE, JR.

Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gay B. Mayo (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 22nd day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 23rd day of

May 2019.

Robert L. Mayo, Executor

6308 Timber Creek Lane

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Jean C. Fariss (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 16th day of

May 2019.

Barbara J. Lutz, Executor

103 White Heron Cove Road

Hampstead, N.C. 28443

May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of PATRICIA VAN KIRK-COMERFORD, Deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, (New Hanover County Probate File #19E435), also known as PATRICIA VAN KIRK, does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before August 19, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of May, 2019.

PEGGY-JO STUMPP, Executrix

c/o Richard A. Horgan, Esq.

Attorney at Law

1213 Culbreth Drive

Wilmington, NC 28405-3639

(910) 256-0202

May 16, 23, 30, June 6, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Sr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 8th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 9th day of May 2019.

Hugh Thomas Caldwell, Jr., Executor

6109 Timber Creek Lane

Wilmington, NC 28411

May 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-372

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 2nd day of May, 2019.

CLYDE RICHARD CONNELL,

Executor of the Estate of AUDREY M. WOODALL

c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-540

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 31st day of July, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 2nd day of May, 2019.

DAVID A. RICH,

Executor of the Estate of DORIS L. RICH

c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Joseph Taylor Dowdy Estate

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court

Estate File #19-E-491

All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF JOSEPH TAYLOR DOWDY, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Administrator of said estate on or before August 15, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay the amount owed to the administrator.

Date: May 2, 2019

DeLonna D. Echols, Administrator

c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.

408 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

James Oliver Carter

CARTER & CARTER, Attorneys

408 Market Street

Wilmington, N. C. 28401

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019