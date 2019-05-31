Port City Proud shifts focus to raise funds for local football team, other community charities

With most of the cleanup work following Hurricane Florence complete, the crew behind Port City Proud is shifting their mission to help raise funds for other community projects, starting this weekend with a barbecue cooking contest that will help support a local Pop Warner football team.

Port City Proud is hosting the Port City Pig Off on Saturday, June 1 at the Triangle Lounge at 5920 Wrightsville Ave. from noon – 6 p.m. It’s the first event from the group as it transitions away from hurricane relief efforts. Following Hurricane Florence, several local building and construction professionals formed Port City Proud, which helped clear trees and debris from yards at no cost. Along the way, the group raised more than $25,000 to benefit local charities, which was distributed through Wrightsville Beach-based charity Hope from Helen.

“It was always about taking pride in our community and we’re looking for ways to continue that mission,” said Tegan Harmon, one of the Port City Proud founders.

One of the main beneficiaries of the Port City Pig Off will be the Wilmington Eagles Pop Warner football team.

“They need the help and we’re using this event to help raise awareness of their needs,” Harmon said.

In helping organize cleanup efforts after the hurricane, Port City Proud built a profile that helped it raise donations throughout the area. Mayor Bill Saffo recognized their work at a Wilmington City Council meeting.

“Our efforts after the hurricane helped us build a voice,” said Jess Miller, another Port City Proud organizer. “We want to draw attention to other members of the community that need assistance that don’t have that voice.”

At the Port City Pig-Off, eight contestants will be putting their barbecue skills to the test. In addition to a hand full of judges offering their opinions, it will also feature a people’s choice award for attendees.

Tickets to the event are $10. In addition to the food, attendees will have the opportunity to win a variety of items through a silent auction and raffle. The 50/50 raffle will benefit the Eagles football team.

There will be food donations from Saltworks, Sawmill, Moes BBQ, and Bill’s Front Porch.

The door prize is a metal outdoor print from Sean Ruttkay of EDA Surf Art. Other raffle items and prizes include gift cards for several local surf shops, including Sweetwater, Surf City, 17th and Street Surf Shop, electrical services from Jamie Hayes, and apparel from Front Street Brewery, Bill’s Front Port, Painting with a Twist and other retail items and restaurant gift cards.

The event starts at noon on Saturday, June 1 at Triangle Lounge.