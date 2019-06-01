TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE – PROPOSED 2019 / 2020 BUDGET

TOWN OF WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC

PROPOSED 2019 / 2020 BUDGET – PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

A copy of the proposed Town of Wrightsville Beach Fiscal Year 2019/2020 Budget will be submitted to the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen on or before May 24, 2019. A public hearing will be held on the budget proposal and on a modified system development fee schedule at the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on June 5, 2019 at 5:30pm (or as soon thereafter as possible) at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall. The Budget was prepared in accordance with the North Carolina Local Government and Fiscal Control Act. A summary of the projected revenue and expenditures by Fund are as follows:



The proposed Ad Valorem Tax Rate for the upcoming Fiscal Year is $.1275 per $100 of value. There are no proposed changes to the water and sewer rate. A copy of the proposed budget and budget ordinance will be filed in the office of the Town Clerk and will be available on May 24, 2019 for review at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall located at 321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 during normal business hours. A copy of the document can also be viewed at www.townofwrightsvillebeach.com on May 24th.