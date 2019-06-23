Community Raises over $291,000 to Benefit Cape Fear Community College Students

Wilmington, NC- The Cape Fear Community College Foundation held its 14th annual Gift of Education event on May 16, 2019, and raised over $291,000 to help deserving students achieve their educational goals.

“The event was a tremendous success,” said Foundation Executive Director, Veronica Godwin. “It’s amazing how many community members came out to support our students and invest in their educations. These gifts are truly life-changing.”

More than 430 guests attended the breakfast and lunch events. They heard the stories of three Cape Fear Community College students who have directly benefited from the generosity of donor-sponsored scholarship — dental hygiene student Kristen Wilkerson, college transfer student James Jones, and recent CFCC graduate and Women’s Sea Devil Basketball National Semifinalist Tracey Kemp. Wilkerson and Jones were surprised at the event with scholarships to help them in their final year at Cape Fear Community College.

The Gift of Education is held annually and serves as the Cape Fear Community College Foundation’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds from the event are used for student scholarships and program support.

“The Gift of Education gives our community the unique opportunity to see the difference scholarships can make,” said CFCC President Mr. Jim Morton. “It’s so touching to hear the stories of these students whose lives have been forever impacted by the kindness and generosity of our donors. Cape Fear Community College has tremendous support from our community.”

Contributions to the Gift of Education can still be made online at cfcc.edu/foundation, by calling 910-362-7207, by mail to 411 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, or in person at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station building in downtown Wilmington. Individuals interested in creating an annual or endowed scholarship are encouraged to contact the CFCC Foundation at 910-362-7207.