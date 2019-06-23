DNA test leads to arrest of Florida man on charges related to two-decades old rape case

A review of a national DNA database has led to an arrest in a 23-year-old sexual assault case in Wilmington.

On Wednesday, June 5, Wayne Edward Soller, age 61 of Deltona, Florida, was arrested on charges related to a 1996 sexual assault of a Wilmington woman. On Monday, a New Hanover County Grand Jury indicted Soller of

first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, and first-degree sexual offense, according to a press release from the New Hanover County District Attorney.

“In 1996, we believe Soller broke into a young woman’s apartment, threatened her life and raped her while he was visiting Wilmington for work. A rape kit was completed, but due to regulations at the time, it was not able to be submitted for analysis. Additionally, Soller’s DNA was entered into the national DNA database in 2015 when he was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Florida,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.

Soller was arrested in Deltona. The arrest was made possible by Detective K. Engeldrum and Sgt. D.

Short of the Wilmington Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service and

the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Soller had his first appearance on June 6, 2019 in Volusia County.

“We received the test results approximately three weeks ago. We immediately contacted the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who in coordination with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the suspect. Our detectives traveled to Florida to interview Soller, which helped bring this case to a close,” Evangelous said.

A judge there ordered Soller be held in the Volusia County Jail under no bond. He remains there awaiting extradition to North Carolina, at which time he will have a first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse.

“The DNA match came after a statewide push by Attorney General Josh Stein to process backlogged kits,” Evangelous said. “Our property and evidence technicians have worked diligently to send approximately 80 kits to the crime lab since this past October and have 61 more ready to go.”

“Law enforcement is often a difficult job, but moments like this are why we do what we do. Though it’s been 23 years since this heinous act occurred, our victim will finally see justice, and hopefully closure,” Evangelous added.