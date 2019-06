Photos courtesy of Sherri Robinson

The Cape Fear Garden Club on Monday, June 3, presented the Harbor Island Garden Club with a Beauty Stop award for Outstanding Landscape for Harbor Way Gardens. Elise Running, chair of the club’s committee for the garden, was present to accept the award, in blue on left, along with other members of the club. Wayne Grimes, chair of the Beauty Spot committee, presented the awards with other committee and Cape Fear Garden Club members present.