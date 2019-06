PUBLIC SALE

Below vehicles

June 27, 2019 11 am at Rosak’s Towing

5022 Carolina Beach Rd

Wilmington NC 28412

Sale Pursuant to lien amount 2009 Cadillac CTS

#1G6KD57Y49U124965

Lien amount $4,260 2006 Buick Lucerne

#1G4HD57286U143755

Lien amount $5,050 June 13, 20, 2019

