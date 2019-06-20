NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF OTIS W. TAYLOR JR, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7422 Janice Lane Wilmington NC 28411

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

BETTY WALLACE TAYLOR ESTATE OF OTIS W.

TAYLOR JR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF RAMA BLACKWOOD HILLMAN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

RAMA HEATH HILLMAN

ESTATE OF RAMA

BLACKWOOD HILLMAN

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the undersigned at 901 S. Lake Blvd., Unit 604, Carolina Beach, NC 28428, on or before September 13, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 13th day of

June, 2019.

Thomas J. Head, Jr.,

Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,

Attorney YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.

Wilmington, NC 28401

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie Lou Evans Denham (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 13th day of

June 2019.

Karen Bordeaux Gaskill, Executor

941 Highlands Drive

Hampstead, N.C. 28443

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of Neal

Gwynn McCullen (Deceased)

of New Hanover County, North

Carolina, does hereby notify all

persons having claims against

said estate to present them to

the undersigned at the address

shown below on or before the 5th

day of September 2019, or this

notice will be pleaded in bar of

their recovery. All persons indebted

to said estate will please make

immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of

June 2019.

Debbie Lewis, Executor

6007 Catty Circle

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of Thomas

Ernest Bailey (Deceased) of

New

Hanover County, North Carolina,

does hereby notify all persons

having claims against said estate

to present them to the undersigned

at the address shown

below on or before the 5th day

of September 2019, or this notice

will be pleaded in bar of their

recovery. All persons indebted

to said estate will please make

immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of

June 2019.

Angela G. O’Hare,

Administrator

1208 Tremont Ct.

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Roger K. Lewis (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 30th day of

May 2019.

Rachel Lewis Hilburn,

Executor

1168 South Brook Road

Winnabow, N.C. 28479

May 30, June 6, 13, 20, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

19-E-536

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY V.

CORNWALL

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

Kenneth Scott Cornwall, Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

19-E-364

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN MULLINS

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

Kimi Bramble,

Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins

c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-626

Having qualified as

Executrix of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

ANNE E. GALLAGHER,

Executor of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN

c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019

EXECUTOR NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

19 E 635

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gregory Peter Kot, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before August 23, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 23rd day of May 2019.

Peter T. Brown

4276 Niles Hill Road

Wellsville, NY 14895

PATRICIA C. JENKINS

Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

19-E-623

Having qualified as

Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the

undersigned.

This the 23rd day of May, 2019.

RANDALL S. HOOSE, JR.

Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut St., Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401

May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gay B. Mayo (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 22nd day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 23rd day of

May 2019.

Robert L. Mayo, Executor

6308 Timber Creek Lane

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019