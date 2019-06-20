NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF OTIS W. TAYLOR JR, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7422 Janice Lane Wilmington NC 28411
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
BETTY WALLACE TAYLOR ESTATE OF OTIS W.
TAYLOR JR
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF RAMA BLACKWOOD HILLMAN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
RAMA HEATH HILLMAN
ESTATE OF RAMA
BLACKWOOD HILLMAN
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the undersigned at 901 S. Lake Blvd., Unit 604, Carolina Beach, NC 28428, on or before September 13, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 13th day of
June, 2019.
Thomas J. Head, Jr.,
Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,
Attorney YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28401
June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie Lou Evans Denham (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 13th day of
June 2019.
Karen Bordeaux Gaskill, Executor
941 Highlands Drive
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of Neal
Gwynn McCullen (Deceased)
of New Hanover County, North
Carolina, does hereby notify all
persons having claims against
said estate to present them to
the undersigned at the address
shown below on or before the 5th
day of September 2019, or this
notice will be pleaded in bar of
their recovery. All persons indebted
to said estate will please make
immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 6th day of
June 2019.
Debbie Lewis, Executor
6007 Catty Circle
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of Thomas
Ernest Bailey (Deceased) of
New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
does hereby notify all persons
having claims against said estate
to present them to the undersigned
at the address shown
below on or before the 5th day
of September 2019, or this notice
will be pleaded in bar of their
recovery. All persons indebted
to said estate will please make
immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 6th day of
June 2019.
Angela G. O’Hare,
Administrator
1208 Tremont Ct.
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Roger K. Lewis (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 30th day of
May 2019.
Rachel Lewis Hilburn,
Executor
1168 South Brook Road
Winnabow, N.C. 28479
May 30, June 6, 13, 20, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19-E-536
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY V.
CORNWALL
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
Kenneth Scott Cornwall, Executor of the Estate of Mary V. Cornwall
c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 2237
Wilmington, NC 28402
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19-E-364
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN MULLINS
The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the address set out below on or before the 23rd day of August, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address set out below.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
Kimi Bramble,
Administrator CTA of the Estate of Kathleen Mullins
c/o H. Kenneth Stephens, II
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 2237
Wilmington, NC 28402
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-626
Having qualified as
Executrix of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401, on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
ANNE E. GALLAGHER,
Executor of the Estate of ANITA CATHARINE McGOWAN a/k/a CATHARINE ANITA McGOWAN
c/o Randall S. Hoose, Jr.
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019
EXECUTOR NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
19 E 635
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gregory Peter Kot, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before August 23, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS the 23rd day of May 2019.
Peter T. Brown
4276 Niles Hill Road
Wellsville, NY 14895
PATRICIA C. JENKINS
Hogue Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P. O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
BEFORE THE CLERK
19-E-623
Having qualified as
Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of August, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the
undersigned.
This the 23rd day of May, 2019.
RANDALL S. HOOSE, JR.
Administrator of the Estate of BRADFORD WILLIAM BIRON
ATLANTIC COAST LAW
314 Walnut St., Suite 100
Wilmington, NC 28401
May 23 and 30, and June 6 and 13, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Gay B. Mayo (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 22nd day of August 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 23rd day of
May 2019.
Robert L. Mayo, Executor
6308 Timber Creek Lane
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
May 23, 30, June 6, 13, 2019