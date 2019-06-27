NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of June, 2019.
William Lanier Hill, III,
Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rolf Jesinger, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 27th day of June, 2019.
Robert Arno Jesinger, Executor of the Estate of Rolf
Jesinger
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Lee Kaess, PLLC
P. O. Box 4548
Wilmington, NC 28406
June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF OTIS W. TAYLOR JR, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7422 Janice Lane Wilmington NC 28411
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
BETTY WALLACE TAYLOR ESTATE OF OTIS W.
TAYLOR JR
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF RAMA BLACKWOOD HILLMAN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403
This the 20th day of June, 2019.
RAMA HEATH HILLMAN
ESTATE OF RAMA
BLACKWOOD HILLMAN
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the undersigned at 901 S. Lake Blvd., Unit 604, Carolina Beach, NC 28428, on or before September 13, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 13th day of
June, 2019.
Thomas J. Head, Jr.,
Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,
Attorney YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28401
June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie Lou Evans Denham (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 13th day of
June 2019.
Karen Bordeaux Gaskill, Executor
941 Highlands Drive
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of Neal
Gwynn McCullen (Deceased)
of New Hanover County, North
Carolina, does hereby notify all
persons having claims against
said estate to present them to
the undersigned at the address
shown below on or before the 5th
day of September 2019, or this
notice will be pleaded in bar of
their recovery. All persons indebted
to said estate will please make
immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 6th day of
June 2019.
Debbie Lewis, Executor
6007 Catty Circle
Wilmington, N.C. 28405
June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified
as Executor of the Estate of Thomas
Ernest Bailey (Deceased) of
New
Hanover County, North Carolina,
does hereby notify all persons
having claims against said estate
to present them to the undersigned
at the address shown
below on or before the 5th day
of September 2019, or this notice
will be pleaded in bar of their
recovery. All persons indebted
to said estate will please make
immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 6th day of
June 2019.
Angela G. O’Hare,
Administrator
1208 Tremont Ct.
Wilmington, N.C. 28411
June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019