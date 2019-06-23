2019 Sounds of Summer concert series schedule

The 2019 WECT Sounds of Summer concert series schedule at Wrightsville Beach Park was released this week. The annual concert series is scheduled on Thursdays from 6:30- 8 p.m., from June 13 – August 8, with no concert scheduled for Thursday, July 4. A makeup date is set for August 15. Picnics, lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome, but alcohol is prohibited.
June 13 – Machine Gun Band
June 20 – Port City Shakedown
June 27 – Southern Trouble
July 11 – Jack Jack 180
July 18 – Overtyme Band
July 25 – The Other Guys
August 1 – Uptown Easy
August 8 – The Imitations