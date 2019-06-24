Wilmington Man Pleads Guilty in Jungle Rapids Shooting

Paris Dimitri Duncan, age 23 of Wilmington, pleaded guilty XXtodayXX in New Hanover County Superior Court to Voluntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana for his involvement in the shooting death of Christopher White on October 18, 2017.

The Honorable G. Frank Jones sentenced Duncan to 84-113 months in the Department of Adult Correction.

White and Colin McElreath arranged to meet Christopher Hallman, Steven Martinez, and Paris

Duncan at Jungle Rapids for the purpose of purchasing marijuana. The defendant, along with codefendants Hallman and Martinez, were inside their vehicle in the parking lot of Jungle Rapids when White and McElreath approached to discuss the purchase of the marijuana.

During the course of this encounter, White retrieved a .22 caliber handgun from McElreath and subsequently shot the weapon two times into the vehicle occupied by Duncan and the co-defendants. Duncan, seated in the front passenger seat of the car, returned fire with a 9 mm weapon that he brought with him, and shot White once in the neck and once in the arm before fleeing the scene. McElreath also left the scene, taking with him .22 caliber handgun that White had fired. White died en route to the hospital.

Duncan was previously convicted of Felony Flee to Elude Arrest and Felony Breaking and Entering.

He was on post release supervision at the time of this offense. Hallman and Martinez are charged with Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana. McElreath is charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor. All three have court dates on July 8, 2019.