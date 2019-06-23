Wrightsville Beach home featured on HGTV show

A Wrightsville Beach home is one of the finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2019. The Intracoastal Realty listing was selected by HGTV’s editors as a finalist in the Waterfront Homes category.

The home is located on Banks Channel in Wrightsville Beach at 602 North Channel Drive. From the eco-friendly features like on-demand hot water heater and solar panels to the A-series windows and doors, Mukulungu tropical hardwood decking, multiple storage areas, and open living area of the exterior to the refined finishes of the interior featuring Wolfe and Miele appliances, Hansgrohe plumbing fixtures, Haiku fans, tongue-and-groove poplar walls w/vaulted poplar ceilings, and custom walk-in closets, this home checks every imaginable design or function box.

The listing is represented by Lynne Galloway with The Mitchell-Lewis Group of Intracoastal Realty. The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held each year on HGTV.com, featuring extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Big City Digs, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Homes with a History, Modern Masterpieces, Outdoor Escapes and Waterfront Homes.

All featured homes are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®. This is the eighth consecutive year HGTV has aligned exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the popular awards, which run from June 12 through July 17. Last year’s promotion was the most popular in the award’s history.

“As an affiliate of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Intracoastal Realty is often presented with incredible marketing opportunities,” said Lake Slacum, Intracoastal Realty’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited for the sellers of this wonderful property, and for the national exposure that the listing – and our region – will receive as a result of this promotion.”

Consumers have the opportunity to tour the 92 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com and can then cast a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.

The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as fan favorites. Additional properties will be featured in the Global Homes gallery, boasting homes from ten different countries or territories around the world.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: www.HGTV.com/househunt