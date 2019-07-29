N.C. Coastal Federation hosts Touch Tank Tuesdays to educate about sea life

The North Carolina Coastal Federation hosts its Touch Tank Tuesday program at the Fred and Alice Coastal Education Center.

Every Tuesday in June, July and August, residents and visitors are invited to join staff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to interact with and learn more about the sea creatures that call our estuarine shorelines home.

Each week, a variety of coastal plants and animals are carefully collected for the Tuesday program and

later released. From purple sea urchins and red and green algae to blue crabs and orange horse conchs, the rainbow of wildlife to view and hold varies each week.

“The touch tank program gives people the opportunity to get up close and personal with these fascinating creatures residing here in our waters,” said Bonnie Mitchell, coastal outreach specialist at

the Wrightsville Beach office. “We hope that when people leave, they feel inspired to protect and restore our coast and all the wildlife that depend on these habitats.”

In addition to learning about these local critters and their habitats, Touch Tank Tuesday guests can also check out organisms under a microscope and move through interactive stations, including crafts, coloring activities and board games related to local aquatic ecosystems.

This event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Donations at the event will support the Touch Tanks program and other federation education programs that promote and inspire coastal stewardship. Touch Tank Tuesday is open to people of all ages; however, an adult should accompany children under the age of 15.

Please be aware that metered parking has been added to the Wrightsville Beach Historic Square. The first 2 hours of parking are free, but as space is very limited in the square we strongly suggest parking at Wrightsville Beach Park located at 3 Bob Sawyer Dr, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 and walking over to our center.

Summer camps and other large groups are encouraged to contact Bonnie Mitchell, details listed below, to possibly set-up a private Touch Tank Tuesday session. While we welcome and wish to educate everyone, we do ask that for-profit organizations wanting to bring a group to make a donation. Full event details are available at nccoast.org/events.