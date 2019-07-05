Greenfield Grind skate park goes free

Beginning July 1, the Greenfield Grind Skate Park will be an open-use, unmanned facility that will be free of charge to use. The skate park currently charges a fee and is manned by staff when open. The skate park will be closed next week, June 24–30, so that the adjacent building can be removed, the skate park facility power washed and security cameras installed. The park will reopen to the public on July 1. Staff is finalizing a plan for future improvements at the park, including new BMX/skate park elements, a water fountain, shade canopy and concrete repairs.