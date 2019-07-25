Local Realtors Invited to Learn More about New Hanover County Schools through School Tours and a Panel Discussion to be Held August 16, 2019

From New Hanover County Schools:

New Hanover County Schools will host a tour of selected schools for local realtors on Friday, August 16, 2019. This program is the product of a concept initiated by Board Member Stefanie Adams. “Our schools are so much more than a Report Card score, but for many realtors, that is all they have to refer to when talking with prospective buyers. We want to provide them an opportunity to feel the culture in each building; meet the students, observe our incredible programs, and hear the stories of academic and personal success. It is going to be an informative, interactive, and fun day!” said Ms. Adams who has worked with the district’s Public Relations Division to develop the realtors’ outreach campaign.

Local real estate professionals are invited to come on a tour of selected schools and learn more about the special programs they offer. After the tour, there will be a panel discussion with the schools including parents, principals, teachers, and students.

To start the day, the group will board buses and depart from the Board of Education Center at 8:00 a.m. on August 16th. The tour of schools – including Rachel Freeman Elementary School of Engineering, Snipes Academy of Arts and Design, The International School at Gregory, Williston Middle School, and Sunset Park Elementary School – will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. After the tours, there will be a panel discussion and luncheon at Sunset Park Elementary, located at 613 Alabama Avenue, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School Tour Schedule:

8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, 2601 Princess Place Drive Principal Ms. Dionne Sturdvant – Freeman students will demonstrate STEM education projects such as robots and 3D printers in their new STEM Lab.

9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Snipes Academy of Arts and Design, 2150 Chestnut Street Principal Ms. Rachel Manning – During the tour of Snipes, students will treat guests to special musical performances.

10:30 a.m. -11:15 a.m. The International School at Gregory and Williston Middle School, Gregory Principal Ms. Leigh Ann Lampley; Williston Principal Mr. Ron Villines – The group will gather in the Gregory Media Center and get information about the schools from both principals. Realtors will hear about the unique programs offered such as Spanish Immersion, Mandarin Chinese, and STEM.

11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m. Sunset Park Elementary School, 613 Alabama Avenue, Principal, Mr. Diego Lehocky- Realtors will participate in a panel discussion with principals, students, parents, and staff from the featured schools. NHCS Board members, Senior Leadership Team, administrators, and other staff are invited to attend.

For more information about the Realtors tours, please contact the NHCS Public Relations Division, Caress Clegg at caress.clegg@nhcs.net or (910) 254-4319.