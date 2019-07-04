ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jason Patrick Mohr (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

July 2019.

Deborah Mary Bryan,

Administrator

59 Fairway Drive

Ormond Beach, Fla. 32176

July 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of June, 2019.

William Lanier Hill, III,

Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rolf Jesinger, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of June, 2019.

Robert Arno Jesinger, Executor of the Estate of Rolf

Jesinger

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF OTIS W. TAYLOR JR, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7422 Janice Lane Wilmington NC 28411

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

BETTY WALLACE TAYLOR ESTATE OF OTIS W.

TAYLOR JR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF RAMA BLACKWOOD HILLMAN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

RAMA HEATH HILLMAN

ESTATE OF RAMA

BLACKWOOD HILLMAN

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the undersigned at 901 S. Lake Blvd., Unit 604, Carolina Beach, NC 28428, on or before September 13, 2019 or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 13th day of

June, 2019.

Thomas J. Head, Jr.,

Executor of the Estate of Patricia J. S. Head

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.,

Attorney YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP 102 N. 5TH Ave.

Wilmington, NC 28401

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Annie Lou Evans Denham (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 12th day of September 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 13th day of

June 2019.

Karen Bordeaux Gaskill, Executor

941 Highlands Drive

Hampstead, N.C. 28443

June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of Neal

Gwynn McCullen (Deceased)

of New Hanover County, North

Carolina, does hereby notify all

persons having claims against

said estate to present them to

the undersigned at the address

shown below on or before the 5th

day of September 2019, or this

notice will be pleaded in bar of

their recovery. All persons indebted

to said estate will please make

immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of

June 2019.

Debbie Lewis, Executor

6007 Catty Circle

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified

as Executor of the Estate of Thomas

Ernest Bailey (Deceased) of

New

Hanover County, North Carolina,

does hereby notify all persons

having claims against said estate

to present them to the undersigned

at the address shown

below on or before the 5th day

of September 2019, or this notice

will be pleaded in bar of their

recovery. All persons indebted

to said estate will please make

immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of

June 2019.

Angela G. O’Hare,

Administrator

1208 Tremont Ct.

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

June 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019