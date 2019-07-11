ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of George Copeland Bell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 11th day of

July 2019.

Lewis P. Beard,

Adminstrator

3234 Fairfax Drive

Charlotte, NC 28209

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE # 19 E 853

Having qualified as EXECUTOR of the Estate of LORRAINE F. DeVOE, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby give notice to all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the said Estate to present them by giving evidence of same to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of

October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the deceased or said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This, the 11th day of July, 2019.

LESLIE GEORGE

HOLLENBECK,

EXECUTOR of the Estate of LORRAINE F. DeVOE

PAUL A. NEWTON,

ATTORNEY

PO Box 1807

Wilmington, North Carolina 28402-1807

910-769-2896

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Willie O. Rouse AKA Willie Lou Oden Rouse (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 11th day of

July 2019.

Sandra R. Pratt,

Executor

7415 Alestone Drive

Wilmington, NC 28411

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jason Patrick Mohr (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

July 2019.

Deborah Mary Bryan,

Administrator

59 Fairway Drive

Ormond Beach, Fla. 32176

July 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of June, 2019.

William Lanier Hill, III,

Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rolf Jesinger, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of June, 2019.

Robert Arno Jesinger, Executor of the Estate of Rolf

Jesinger

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF OTIS W. TAYLOR JR, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 7422 Janice Lane Wilmington NC 28411

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

BETTY WALLACE TAYLOR ESTATE OF OTIS W.

TAYLOR JR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF RAMA BLACKWOOD HILLMAN, deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23RD day of September 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington NC 28403

This the 20th day of June, 2019.

RAMA HEATH HILLMAN

ESTATE OF RAMA

BLACKWOOD HILLMAN

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 20, 27, July 4, 11, 2019