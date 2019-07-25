EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Ernest R. Smith (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of

July 2019.

Terry L. Reale,

Executrix

208 Mariel Way

Charleston, WV 25311

July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

Charles Ennis Smith Estate

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court

Estate File #19-E-879

All persons having claims against the ESTATE OF CHARLES ENNIS SMITH, deceased, of New Hanover County, are hereby notified to file their claim with the undersigned Executrix of said estate on or before November 1, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded as a bar to any recovery. Persons indebted to the estate are asked to pay that amount to the Executrix.

Date: July 25, 2019

Carolyn B. Smith, Executrix

c/o Carter & Carter, P.A.

408 Market Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

James Oliver Carter

CARTER & CARTER,

Attorneys

408 Market Street

Wilmington, N. C. 28401

July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

NEW HANOVER COUNTY ESTATE FILE NO. 19-E-791

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of JUDITH ANN SNIPES, deceased, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned’s attorney, Randall S. Hoose, Jr., ATLANTIC COAST LAW, 314 Walnut Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28401-4160, on or before the 28th day of October, 2019 (which date is at least three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice), or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said Estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 25th day of July, 2019.

TOMALA J. SPILLERS,

Executrix of the Estate of JUDITH ANN SNIPES

Randall S. Hoose, Jr.,

Attorney

ATLANTIC COAST LAW

314 Walnut Street, Suite 100

Wilmington, NC 28401-4160

www.atlanticcoastlaw.com

July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John E. Billy, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of October, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate, please make im-mediate payment.

This the 18th day of July, 2019.

Rosetta Billy, Administrator of the Estate of John E. Billy

c/o Carrie L. Mincey

Colby & Mincey, PLLC

1001 Military Cutoff Road, STE 204

Wilmington, NC 28405

July 18, 25, August 1, 8, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of George Copeland Bell (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 11th day of

July 2019.

Lewis P. Beard,

Adminstrator

3234 Fairfax Drive

Charlotte, NC 28209

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE # 19 E 853

Having qualified as EXECUTOR of the Estate of LORRAINE F. DeVOE, deceased, of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby give notice to all persons, firms or corporations having claims against the said Estate to present them by giving evidence of same to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of

October, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the deceased or said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This, the 11th day of July, 2019.

LESLIE GEORGE

HOLLENBECK,

EXECUTOR of the Estate of LORRAINE F. DeVOE

PAUL A. NEWTON,

ATTORNEY

PO Box 1807

Wilmington, North Carolina 28402-1807

910-769-2896

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Willie O. Rouse AKA Willie Lou Oden Rouse (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 10th day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 11th day of

July 2019.

Sandra R. Pratt,

Executor

7415 Alestone Drive

Wilmington, NC 28411

July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 2019

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Jason Patrick Mohr (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of October 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

July 2019.

Deborah Mary Bryan,

Administrator

59 Fairway Drive

Ormond Beach, Fla. 32176

July 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of June, 2019.

William Lanier Hill, III,

Executor of the Estate of Virginia Ashburn Hill

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Rolf Jesinger, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all person, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, Post Office Box 4548, Wilmington, North Carolina 28406, on or before the 30th day of September, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of June, 2019.

Robert Arno Jesinger, Executor of the Estate of Rolf

Jesinger

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Lee Kaess, PLLC

P. O. Box 4548

Wilmington, NC 28406

June 27, July 4, 11, 18, 2019